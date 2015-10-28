Toledo police operating under 'Phase 2' Wednesday morning - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police operating under 'Phase 2' Wednesday morning

Police directing traffic at Sylvania and Douglas where a power outage blew out the lights. Police directing traffic at Sylvania and Douglas where a power outage blew out the lights.
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Police Department is operating under Phase 2 Wednesday morning. 

Toledo police dispatchers confirmed the switch around 9 a.m. It means officers will only be responding to injury crashes that are blocking traffic. 

It's unclear how long it will last. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly