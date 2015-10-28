Toledo police operating under 'Phase 2' Wednesday morning

Police directing traffic at Sylvania and Douglas where a power outage blew out the lights.

The Toledo Police Department is operating under Phase 2 Wednesday morning.

Toledo police dispatchers confirmed the switch around 9 a.m. It means officers will only be responding to injury crashes that are blocking traffic.

It's unclear how long it will last.

