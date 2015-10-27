10 at 10: Opal Covey

Now that we're just one week away from electing a mayor in Toledo we're continuing our "10 at 10" coverage, bringing all seven candidates to you, live in studio, on several nights leading up to the election.

Tuesday it was Opal Covey's turn.

This is her 5th bid to become Toledo's chief, never garnering more than 400 votes in the contests. Ms. Covey runs as a republican.

Opal Covey arrived in the Glass City in 1977. She's been convicted and done jail time on animal cruelty charges.

She claims that she won in 2013, but says corruption stole votes and the election from her.

Ms. Covey says she is a "prophetess".

Watch the video above to hear his answers to your questions.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.