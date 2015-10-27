10 at 10: Opal Covey - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

10 at 10: Opal Covey

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Now that we're just one week away from electing a mayor in Toledo we're continuing our "10 at 10" coverage, bringing all seven candidates to you, live in studio, on several nights leading up to the election. 

Tuesday it was Opal Covey's turn. 

This is her 5th bid to become Toledo's chief, never garnering more than 400 votes in the contests. Ms. Covey runs as a republican. 

Opal Covey arrived in the Glass City in 1977. She's been convicted and done jail time on animal cruelty charges. 

She claims that she won in 2013, but says corruption stole votes and the election from her.  

Ms. Covey says she is a "prophetess".  

Watch the video above to hear her answers to your questions. 

  • WTOL 11 Poll

  • The Toledo mayoral election is right around the corner. Who are you voting for?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Mike Bell
    22%
    423 votes
    Opal Covey
    16%
    293 votes
    Sandy Drabik Collins
    10%
    181 votes
    Mike Ferner
    5%
    87 votes
    Carty Finkbeiner
    20%
    381 votes
    Paula Hicks-Hudson
    10%
    182 votes
    Sandy Spang
    6%
    121 votes
    Undecided
    12%
    217 votes
