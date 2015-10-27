Lawyers for teen accused of setting a fatal fire back in May have asked for more time

Defense attorneys for a Toledo teen accused of setting a house fire that killed a 15-year-old say they need more time.

Kassi Brandeberry, 17, is accused of starting a fire back in May that killed Joseph Fazenbaker. His step-brother, Michael Rheinbolt, was also seriously hurt.

Brandeberry, who is being charged as an adult, appeared in court Tuesday with her lawyers. She could face up to life in prison without parole if convicted.

Brandeberry's next court appearance is set for November 17.

