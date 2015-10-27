Marijuana forum held on Issue 3 in Rossford Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Rossford community had a chance to learn about marijuana legalization, specifically Issue 3, and what impacts could be felt if it's approved during the election.

Issue 3, if approved, would approve medicinal and recreational marijuana for those 21 and older and create a new multi-billion dollar industry.

"We want people to be informed so that they would see the other side," says Rev. Dr. Robert Ball of Rossford United Methodist Church.

Ball helped bring in the Wood County Prevention Coalition for the forum on Tuesday. He says the presentation "Considering the Impacts of Marijuana Legalization in Colorado" is a great way for people to learn about what could happen if Issue 3 is approved.

"On the television we get a lot of people saying how we should vote for this and we think we should at least have the rest of the story," says Ball.

But what is the rest of the story?

Kyle Clark with the WCPO says the data from Colorado says it all.

"Facts and figures coming show that this is a safety concern for all communities in Ohio," says Clark.

Specifically, he points out the problems that could arise with the youth if issue three passes.

"We know that if youth perceive less harm in something that their more likely to use it. But with the availability that issue 3 could bring to the state of Ohio or marijuana, it's just going to increase access to youth under the age of 21," says Clark.

Those who attended say a forum like this can help fill in the gaps and allow them to make a more educated decision at the polls.

"I want to be able to look at what's happened in Colorado and other states where the legalization has occurred for while and we can see if there's increases in traffic fatalities and hospital admissions and things like that. So we know what we may be in for if it's legalized here in Ohio," says Rossford resident Bill Ivoska.

