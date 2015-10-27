City of Toledo preps for rainfall

To help alleviate flooding in prone areas, the City of Toledo set out pumps at places like the corner of Burnham and Capistrano Avenues and over on Orville Drive Tuesday.

Public Utilities Director Ed Moore says unfortunately, the Burnham Avenue neighborhood will still probably experience flooding.

"That's in a flood plain. Now I want to be clear about that, it's in a flood plain, so we do expect it to flood," said Moore.

But over on Orville Drive, Moore says the outlook is more positive.

"We have cleaned all of the lines in that area. We've taken care of the situations over there. But we still have a pump in that neighborhood just to be sure,"

said Moore.

Besides setting up pumps, Moore says crews will be checking in on street conditions.

"We'll break the city out into three zones and we'll have a crew in each zone," said Moore. "They'll monitor major intersections and things of that sort, making sure water is flowing the way it's supposed to flow."

One thing that will move crews to specific areas will be people's phone calls. Moore says a newly launched call-center called 'Engage Toledo' will take and prioritize flooding problems.

"We're also increasing our accountability to the citizens, whereas in the past, some requests weren't as documented as they should have been. So this is an effort to correct all of those issues," said Moore.

Moore says he doesn't expect major basement flooding, but probably street flooding because of leaves. Moore says basement flooding will be prioritized over street flooding.

If you experience any flooding call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

