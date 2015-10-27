"Toledo Alert" will remind residents about leaf pick-up times in their area

It has been around for years, but now "Toledo Alerts" will be able to let you know when leaf collection will be in your neighborhood.

It is a free text alert system offered by the City of Toledo to let residents know about things like boil advisories and street closures.

But now, "Toledo Alert" will also let you know when you should rake your leaves and get them to the curb.

Sign up is free and you will begin to receive alerts immediately.

If you are interested in receiving these alerts via text message or email, click here.

