Toledo City Council approves new 10-year contract with Republic Services

On Tuesday, Toledo City Council voted on a new contract with Republic Services, which handles trash and recycling within the city of Toledo.

The contract was approved on a 10-2 vote, although some council members were hesitant to rush the vote, as the current contract does not expire until August of 2016.

The $10 million, 10-year contract is between the Lucas County Solid Waste District and Republic Trash for the city of Toledo. It increases the number of free bulk pickups that Toledoans are allowed from one each quarter to one each month.

Representatives from the Solid Waste District said at the hearing that the new contract will reduce the trash and recycling pickup charge from $8.67 per household to $7.87 per household, saving citizens and taxpayers about $900,000 per year.

Any home with an active water account is billed for the services, and currently 94,850 homes are utilizing Republic. Toledo City Councilman Mike Craig says that some of those homes are vacant and that it may be unfair to evaluate and vote on the service without comprehensive data in the contract.

"The taxpayers and the ratepayers should not have to pay because we want to rush a contract through," said Councilman Craig. "We've got people on council who are adamant about voting on it today, 10 months in advance, and they're saying that it's an emergency. This is not an emergency. Just because we are getting slightly better service than what we were before, that doesn't mean that this is a good contract."

Regarding the increase in bulk pick-ups, the number to call and schedule a pickup remains the same: 419-936-2511.

