Only On 11: Three suspects caught on camera in Kahler Pharmacy robbery

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo police are now searching for three suspects involved in an armed robbery at Kahler Pharmacy on Airport Hwy near Detroit.

Police say it happened Monday just before 6 p.m. Surveillance video captured the three suspects walking into the neighborhood pharmacy armed with hand guns and their faces covered.

Police say they got away with over a thousand dollars in cash and drugs from behind the counter.

But this isn't the first time this pharmacy has been targeted. The owner, Nick Tabb, says this is the third time in five months they've been robbed.



"The pharmacy has been here for over 30 years. The past five months we have been hit three times and it's very frustrating. It's a great store with a great community to support us and it's frustrating it keeps happening," said Tabb.

The last two robbery suspects to target Kahler Pharmacy were arrested with the help of the stores high definition surveillance system, which police are confident will also lead to the arrest of the three crooks involved in this most recent heist.

If you know anything about this robbery, you're asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

