Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - October 25, 2015

This week on Leading Edge: highlights from our "10 at 10" segments with exclusive interviews from mayoral candidates Sandy Drabik Collins, the widow of the late mayor, D. Michael Collins, Sandy Spang and Paula Hicks-Hudson, current mayor of Toledo.

Then, what to bring with you to the polls. Jerry sits down with the Director of the Lucas County Board of Elections Gina Kaczala and Deputy Director Lavera Scott to get all the information you need to know before you go out and vote.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.