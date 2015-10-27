UT professor receives $10 million grant from NASA to create hands-on science program for k-12

The University of Toledo is leading a $10 million NASA project to develop a hands-on science curriculum.

Dr. Kevin Czaijkowski is a UT Geography Professor who is spearheading the development of a new hands-on k-12 science curriculum that will affect students across the country.

"Our main tool will be workshops with teachers, having them come to the university, training them on techniques of doing projects," says Dr. Czaijkowski.

UT is working with other universities across the country to share similar information and generate interest in the program. This particular project is one of 27 funded with a $42 million commitment from NASA.

"We're preparing the next generation of scientists and it's important that we think about how we're training kids and getting them to be excited about science and to think about the innovations for the next generation," says President of UT, Dr. Sharon Gaber.

Dr. Czaijkowski's 12-year-old son Timmy has a true interest in science. He says he is proud of his dad and thinks hands-on learning is more beneficial.

"It's not just out of a text book, where a lot of kids will fall asleep," says Timmy. "You can help change the world and you can help change the environment."

The project will start in January.

"We hope that more students get involved in doing projects and the teachers helping them. I see students getting into science more and that's the goal - that students learn more," says Dr. Czaijkowski.

Teachers in Toledo and surrounding areas will be able to take part in workshops for the new hands-on curriculum by summer of 2016.

