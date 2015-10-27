ResponsibleOhio tours college campuses in final push to vote 'yes' on Issue 3

ResponsibleOhio is out making a final push for Issue 3.

Their goal is to get their message out to the younger generation and encourage them to vote.

Tuesday, they stopped at Bowling Green State University with their mascot Buddie who was interacting with students. The group also passed out absentee ballots for students who aren't local to Bowling Green.

ResponsibleOhio advocates say many of their supporters are college students and young people, so they're out making sure they are reaching that demographic. Having their mascot in tow helps them spark interest in students, and start the conversation.

"He's sort of a fun, irreverent thing that we'd like to take to college campuses and the students like to come up and take their photo and everything. And, you know, it's one more chance for us to start that conversation, start talking about how important it is to vote 'yes' on three with these students," said Michael McGovern of ResponsibleOhio.

Many students filled out the absentee ballots and some say they think it's great that groups like this are encouraging people their age to get out and vote.

"I think it's great that they're coming in contact with the community. I think that if you guys come to us, we're more likely to help you with whatever you need," said Junior Stephanie Spehar.

"We've been on campuses all around the state and are finding that college students are really fired up and really excited to vote 'yes' on three and 'no' on two, to bring marijuana legalization to Ohio," McGovern said.

Advocates say they'll be continuing their push right up until Election Day.

