BGPD look for suspect in sexual assault

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The Bowling Green Police Department is looking for the suspect of a sexual assault that occurred last spring.

The assault took place at an apartment complex on Napoleon Road. Last week, the Wood County Grand Jury indicted Harold Dernell Rogers for the sexual assault and now BGPD is looking to locate him to make an arrest.

“She stated that she was over at Mr. Rogers’ house and that she'd been sexually assaulted,” said Detective Scott Kleiber.

Det. Kleiber says cases as serious as this one can be a challenge, because they have to thoroughly investigate all sides of the story. In their initial investigation into this case, they were able to verify the victim's claims and Rogers is now facing sexual battery and rape charges. He's described as a 26-year-old black male, about 150 pounds, 5 feet 11 inches tall.

“We just can't get half the story. So it's a challenge to make sure we get as much information as possible before we present it to the prosecutor's office to make sure we're being fair and consistent across the board,” Det. Kleiber.

If you have any information on Rogers' whereabouts, you're asked to call the Bowling Green Police Department or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 419-352-0077.

If you come in contact with Rogers, police are urging that you do not try to take any action, but simple call police.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.