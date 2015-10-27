BGPD look for suspect in sexual assault - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The Bowling Green Police Department is looking for the suspect of a sexual assault that occurred last spring.  

The assault took place at an apartment complex on Napoleon Road. Last week, the Wood County Grand Jury indicted Harold Dernell Rogers for the sexual assault and now BGPD is looking to locate him to make an arrest. 

“She stated that she was over at Mr. Rogers’ house and that she'd been sexually assaulted,” said Detective Scott Kleiber. 

Det. Kleiber says cases as serious as this one can be a challenge, because they have to thoroughly investigate all sides of the story. In their initial investigation into this case, they were able to verify the victim's claims and Rogers is now facing sexual battery and rape charges. He's described as a 26-year-old black male, about 150 pounds, 5 feet 11 inches tall. 

“We just can't get half the story. So it's a challenge to make sure we get as much information as possible before we present it to the prosecutor's office to make sure we're being fair and consistent across the board,” Det. Kleiber. 

If you have any information on Rogers' whereabouts, you're asked to call the Bowling Green Police Department or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 419-352-0077. 

If you come in contact with Rogers, police are urging that you do not try to take any action, but simple call police. 

