Toledo mayoral candidate Mike Bell wants to increase city's bond rating

In continuing coverage of the city’s mayoral race, former mayor Mike Bell talked about solutions to the Glass City's budget issues at an event Tuesday at One Government Center.

Bell said he can help fix the deficit facing the city. The independent candidate explained how he plans to increase the city's bond rating.



“What I'd like to do is be able to extend the temporary portion of the three-fourths percent levy, bring it to a quarter percent to a ten-year plan. So that what it does is allow us to have a set amount of money where we know it's coming on, which allows for us to go to New York and be able to get a lower or higher bond rating, which acts for us to have a lower interest rate," Bell said.

Bell also discussed his plan for the city's infrastructure, safety and neighborhoods. He said he has been solving hard and complex problems his entire career, as mayor and as Toledo fire chief.

He then said today is about what solutions can be brought to the table for present-day challenges. He said his plans will move Toledo forward.

Bell was mayor from 2010 to 2014, losing to D. Michael Collins in his reelection bid. The winner of next Tuesday’s election will fill the remaining two years of Collins’ term. He died in February after suffering a cardiac arrest.

