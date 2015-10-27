Man dies after car crashes into Blanchard River

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of a car in the Blanchard River at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Eighty-eight year old Thomas Knapke of Glandorf was found inside a car in the Blanchard River on Road I-9, east of Glandorf.

Emergency crews pulled him out of the vehicle.

Mr. Knapke was transported by Life Flight to St. Vincent's hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation.

