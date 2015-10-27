Kasich supporters to host send-off rally ahead of GOP debate

Supporters of Ohio Gov. John Kasich plan to have a send-off rally in suburban Columbus as the Republican heads to the next GOP presidential debate.

Kasich is one of 10 candidates who will share the stage at the Wednesday evening debate hosted by CNBC in Boulder, Colorado.

State Republican leaders are slated to join Kasich for the Tuesday afternoon send-off event in Westerville.

After an initial spike in interest this summer, the governor has fallen in national polls and was one of the last candidates to qualify for the debate.

This past weekend, an Ohio super PAC backing Kasich sent 40 volunteers from the state into New Hampshire to campaign on his behalf. The weekend efforts included door-knocking in Manchester, Nashua and Portsmouth, as well as phone banking.

