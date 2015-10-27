Ohio governor rules out alternative execution methods

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has ruled out looking for alternative methods of execution, such as the firing squad or hanging, while the state struggles to find supplies of lethal injection drugs.

Ohio's rules call for drugs that it can't find. When asked Monday about options other than those drugs, Kasich said: "I don't think that's where we're headed."

Kasich says the state will keep looking and also wait to see how court cases over lethal drugs are resolved.

The Republican governor, who is running for president, also says too often the pain that victims' families experience is lost in discussions about execution delays.

Kasich has pushed executions back another year to 2017 as Ohio continues to look for lethal injection drugs.

