Issue 3 supporters roll into Toledo one week out from election

In one week, Toledo voters will get the chance to decide on one of the most debated issues this election season - legalizing marijuana.

Tuesday, ResponsibleOhio was back in Northwest Ohio to make sure voters are prepared to cast their vote on Issue 3.

ResponsibleOhio is hoping to pass Issue 3, which would legalize medical and recreational marijuana in Ohio. Their Green Bus Tour pulled up outside their downtown Toledo offices late Tuesday morning as they met with people who either support the measure or want more information on it. The group's mascot Buddie was also in attendance to get people's attention.

ResponsibleOhio representatives say they will continue to meet with voters and will focus on college campuses and bigger cities in the state as the election nears.

They say they are seeing excitement from potential voters, but the anti-marijuana movement is also working up to election day.

It might not be as vocal or visible, but recent events have been held to educate voters about the perceived dangers of legalization.

When asked if they could be losing “Yes” votes because of the opposition, ResponsibleOhio spokesman Michael McGovern said, “No, I don't think we are. Like I said we've been all over the state with this thing, a lot of college campuses and we're seeing a lot of excitement and people fired up. Obviously there is an opposition, but we're feeling pretty good with the excitement that we're seeing as we travel the state.”

ResponsibleOhio's bus tour also visited Bowling Green State University Tuesday to reach out to college students who are planning to vote on November 3.

If you want to know more from the opposition, The Wood County Prevention Coalition is hosting an event about the negative impact of marijuana legalization in Colorado at the Rossford United Methodist Church at 7 p.m.

