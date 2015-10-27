Toledo Zoo celebrates one millionth visitor

The Toledo Zoo celebrated its one millionth visitor Monday.

Ypsilanti native Scott Hayes and his two kids were the lucky arrivals, greeted at the admission gate with a complimentary gift package.

“I can’t wait to tell my friends!” Hayes young daughter exclaimed.

The prize package included a Toledo Zoo membership, a $200 gift card from Key Bank and various merchandise from the zoo gift shop including a large stuffed octopus in celebration of the new aquarium that opened this year.

The Hayes family was thrilled to be the millionth visitor.

“We love coming here, we love the Aquarium… we love it here!” Hayes said.

The zoo said it attributes the millionth visitor milestone to its unique exotic animals like the red pandas and new exhibits including the recently renovated Aquarium.

When asked which animals were there favorite the Hayes kids said, “All of them!”

The Toledo Zoo draws thousands of out-of-towners to the area with visitors from Michigan making up about 30 percent of all zoo attendees. The zoo brings $90 million to the region annually and employs 1,000 locals.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.