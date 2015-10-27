Ohio House passes bill to fix small business tax in budget

A bill that seeks to avert an unintended tax increase on some small businesses has cleared the Ohio House.

State representatives passed the budget-correcting measure in an 84-6 vote on Tuesday. The Senate had approved an earlier version and was expected to sign off on the measure later Tuesday.

Supporters say the revisions will ensure that no taxpayer will pay a higher marginal tax rate on business income for the 2015 taxable year than he or she otherwise would have paid if the state budget had not been enacted.

The bill also seeks to restore some money that schools lost in a tax change vetoed from the budget by Gov. John Kasich. School districts affected by the lost tangible personal property tax reimbursement could see an estimated $44 million.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.