Williams County murder suspect arrested in North Carolina

Police in Williams County are investigating a homicide after the body of a man was found in the Village of Montpelier.

The body was found on the edge of the village, somewhere along the St. Joe River Trail, on Sunday, Oct. 25.

The Montpelier Police Department has named Bradley Gilbert, 22, as a suspect in the homicide. He was arrested by deputies in Surry County, North Carolina, where he remains behind bars pending a charge of aggravated murder.

The Surry County Sheriff's department says they received a call from a man who said he "had done something bad". A woman then called afterward identifying the first caller as Gilbert, saying he had been drinking heavily and had left the house with a machete.

Sheriff's deputies later found Gilbert with the machete, convinced him to drop the weapon, and took him into custody. Witnesses who were around Gilbert said he mentioned killing a person in Ohio before coming to North Carolina.

The Williams County Prosecutor, Katherine Zartman, said the victim was shot in the head and there is no indication that drugs were involved.

Police say the man’s identity will not be released until the Lucas County Coroner’s Office completes an autopsy.

Jill Del Greco, a spokesperson with Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, says the agency is assisting Montpelier police in the investigation.

