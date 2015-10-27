Habitat for Humanity turns vacant home into new home for Toledo family

A Toledo family has new place to call home, thanks to Habitat for Humanity and other local organizations.



The Washington family was welcomed home with a special ceremony Tuesday morning. In partnership with Thrivent Financial, Maumee Habitat for Humanity and other local organization came together to restore a vacant home for the family.



"A lot of times it's the only vacant home on the street, like this one was. And to be able to bring this one back to life and bring a new family in here to live here, to grow here, it's very rewarding not only for the family but the neighborhood as well," said Mike McIntyre, Executive Director of Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity.

The home was donated by Bank of America and was restored by volunteers from Thrivent Financial, the homeowner and area organizations.

