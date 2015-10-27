'Safe Kids' helps children be safe & seen on Halloween

WTOL is teaming up with experts this Halloween to make sure your children remain safe while trick-or-treating.



According to Safe Kids of Greater Toledo, Halloween can be a deadly time of year. Twice as many children are killed while walking on Halloween

than any other day of the year.



“Don't dart out in between parked cars because again, when we're trick-or-treating, it's dark out. So those drivers can't see you very easily,” said Gina Veres with Safe Kids of Greater Toledo.



Veres says to avoid dark colored costumes and masks that obscure children’s vision. Safe Kids encourages all parents to remember to put

reflective gear on kid’s costumes. It’s a small step that Veres says can lead to less accidents and a happier Halloween.

