Actor Jamie Farr collapses during play rehearsal in Ontario

Actor Jamie Farr is recovering after being diagnosed with a cardiac issue.

According to the Hamilton Spectator, the Toledo-native collapsed on Sunday at Theatre Aquarius in Ontario during a rehearsal for the comedy Jack of Diamonds.

“It’s so disappointing,” said Farr in a press release from the theater. “This is such a great cast, and I love this theatre and this audience. I hope everybody will understand that I need to be with my family at a time like this.”

The Hamilton Spectator reports that doctors wanted to operate on Farr right away, but the actor decided to fly home to have his own surgeon operate.

“I have a great doctor, and hopefully we caught this before it became even more serious, and I’m very thankful for that,” said Farr in the press release.

According to the theater’s website, the play will go on as scheduled, but Farr has been replaced by an understudy.

Farr, 81, is best known for playing Maxwell Klinger on M*A*S*H.

The WTOL 11 team is sending get-well wishes to Farr and hopes he has a speedy recovery.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.