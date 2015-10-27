Restaurant Ratings: Chinese restaurants top list

Two Chinese restaurants topped the list of violations in this week's Restaurant Ratings Report. One of them is a repeat offender.



China House on North Byrne had a dozen violations. There was no one in charge to talk with an inspector. An employee was touching food with his or her bare hands. And food throughout the kitchen wasn't date-marked, so an inspector didn't know how old items were.



A follow-up inspection at China King in Waterville netted nine violations. That's more than the first inspection, when there was only seven. This time around, an inspector said the manager didn't know enough about food safety regulations. Chicken, shrimp, egg rolls and other food were not kept at a safe temperature for eating. Plus, employees were seen eating, drinking, or using tobacco near the food prep area, which could contaminate the food.



Little Caesar's on West Alexis had nine violations. Only one was considered critical by an inspector. There were gnats in the building and a hole in the floor in the lobby. An inspector said the building was not in good repair.



Church's Chicken on West Bancroft had eight violations There was buildup of ice in the freezer. The pop nozzles were dirty and there was food debris in the kitchen, the walk-in cooler and the fryer.



The 19th Hole on Sylvania Avenue had eight violations. One was corrected during the inspection. There was debris in the cooler and gnats in the bar area as well as near the bathroom. There was also buildup in the ice machine.



Need a bite to eat while doing some shopping? The Subway in the Walmart on Glendale had no violations.

Or maybe you're in the mood for some barbecue. Deet's BBQ in Maumee also had a perfect inspection.

