TPD officer injured in central Toledo hit and run

A Toledo police officer was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a hit and run crash in central Toledo.

The crash happened at Dorr and Upton. We're told the officer was crossing the intersection when the driver of a truck ran a red light, colliding into the side of the cruiser.

The driver of the truck, a male, ran off on foot. An active search is underway. A male passenger in the truck is cooperating with police and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police say they reviewed dash cam video of the crash and determined the truck driver almost hit the cruiser head-on. The officer swerved and was only sideswiped by the truck.

The police officer was taken to the hospital to have the extent of her injuries checked out.

