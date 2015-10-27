10 at 10: Mike Ferner

We are eight days away from the Toledo mayoral election.

But before you hit the polls, WTOL 11’s "10 at 10" coverage is bringing all seven candidates to you, live in studio, on several nights leading up to the election.

Monday it was Independent and former city councilman Mike Ferner’s turn.

A Toledo native, Mike Ferner graduated from St. John's High School and the University of Toledo.

He was discharged honorably as a Conscientious Objector from the Navy in the Vietnam Era and became an author and peace activist who worked as a union organizer.

In 2006, he was arrested at a Chicago area VA hospital during a march.

This is his second run for mayor, losing out to Carty Finkbeiner in 1993 by just 672 votes.

Watch the video above to hear his answers to your questions.

