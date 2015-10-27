10 at 10: Mike Ferner - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

10 at 10: Mike Ferner

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

We are eight days away from the Toledo mayoral election. 

But before you hit the polls, WTOL 11’s "10 at 10" coverage is bringing all seven candidates to you, live in studio, on several nights leading up to the election. 

Monday it was Independent and former city councilman Mike Ferner’s turn.  

A Toledo native, Mike Ferner graduated from St. John's High School and the University of Toledo.

He was discharged honorably as a Conscientious Objector from the Navy in the Vietnam Era and became an author and peace activist who worked as a union organizer. 

In 2006, he was arrested at a Chicago area VA hospital during a march.

This is his second run for mayor, losing out to Carty Finkbeiner in 1993 by just 672 votes. 

Watch the video above to hear his answers to your questions. 

  • WTOL 11 Poll

  • The Toledo mayoral election is right around the corner. Who are you voting for?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Mike Bell
    22%
    423 votes
    Opal Covey
    16%
    293 votes
    Sandy Drabik Collins
    10%
    181 votes
    Mike Ferner
    5%
    87 votes
    Carty Finkbeiner
    20%
    381 votes
    Paula Hicks-Hudson
    10%
    182 votes
    Sandy Spang
    6%
    121 votes
    Undecided
    12%
    217 votes
