Santa makes special delivery to 8 Toledo bars

It may only be October, but Christmas was in the air in downtown Toledo Monday.

Santa made a special visit to some of the bars in downtown Toledo. He rode up in a good old fashioned wagon with two beautiful horses pulling what some people considered even more beautiful - Christmas beer.

The horses made special deliveries of Great Lakes Christmas Ale to eight downtown Toledo bars.

Santa took the kegs out of the wagons and into the bars for a special tapping ceremony at each location.

Great Lakes is a brewery out of Cleveland and Blarney Irish Pub owner Ed Beczynski says only the bars that supply Great Lakes year round were included in the Christmas party.

Beczynski says they wanted to supply the bars the old fashioned way.

“I saw an old picture, probably from Europe, of a horse in a wagon and they were bringing beer into the town. So I was like 'let's do that, that's going to be fun,’” said Beczynski.

Christmas music played out of the speakers at the Blarney, while beer lovers drank Christmas Ale.

And though it's only October, Beczynski says people just didn't care, they were too excited about the release.

Beczynski says last year they sold more than 20 kegs of the Christmas Ale and he expects to sell even more this year.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.