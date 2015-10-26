ProMedica prepares to break ground on new downtown headquarters

As ProMedica prepares to break ground on their headquarters Wednesday, murals have gone up at the old steam plant and a banner has been hung on the old Key Bank Building.

Experts say the move will not only help existing businesses, but has already helped to attract new businesses.

In about a year and a half, ProMedica hospital will have settled about 1,000 employees in their new headquarters on Toledo's riverfront. It's about a $40 million project that will work on renovating the steam plant, old key bank, and construction of a parking garage, sometimes all at once, according to ProMedica.

"We researched history for downtown Toledo. This is the single largest movement of people into downtown Toledo, either workers or residential. So when we talk about a game changer, that's

what it is for us,” said Cindy Kerr with Downtown Toledo’s Improvement District.

Kerr says ProMedica employees will not only be working, but eating lunch and dinner and bringing their families to dine and go to events.

"If you take that 1,000 people and multiple it by four, you could have up to 4,000 different people during the week, coming down and enjoying different parts of downtown,” said Kerr.

The empty buildings downtown could also see new life because of ProMedica's move. Kerr says they're already getting phone calls from interested businesses.

"Once I think they see that shovel hit the ground for ProMedica and the dirt actually turned, all of those inquiries that we're receiving by phone right now, and they're just kinda dipping their toes in the water, are going to turn into reality,” said Kerr.

Kerr says new living spaces will open first, followed by businesses and retail.

Of course all this growth isn't going to happen overnight. Kerr says she expects in the next two years to see significant changes in downtown Toledo.

