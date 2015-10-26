Lucas County Explorer Post learns about distracted driving with simulator

To cut back on distracted driving the Lucas County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the Safety Council of Northwest Ohio to bring an interactive simulator to Toledo. Sheriff John Tharp's Explorer Post 2048 had the chance to check it out Monday.

The post is a group that brings teens and young adults together who have an interest in criminal justice.

During Monday's seminar, they had a chance to use the virtual driver interactive simulator, which teaches just how dangerous distracted or drunk driving can be.

"It's helpful for us because we're at that young age where we're all about our cell phones and driving and they don't go hand in hand as far as, it's dangerous," said Sgt. Tylir Sanders of Sheriff Tharp's Explorer Post 2048.

Tylir was one of several that had a chance to try out the simulator.

"It was harder than it looked. It's the same I guess as texting and driving through the simulator and through real life," said Tylir.

Though this was all in good fun, drunk and distracted driving is no laughing matter.

"It's one of the leading causes for crashes among young people out on the streets today. That's what were trying to overcome in letting those young people get that experience there where it's a safe environment and not take it out on the street," said Lt. Richard Grove, Lucas County Sheriff's Department.

"I think we all got a little bit more informed. And it was a little bit different than what we thought it would be," says Tylir.

