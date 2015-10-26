Third suspect in murder of Jewell Miller goes before a judge

Adrian Warren, 27, one of the three suspected in the murder of 23-year-old Jewell Miller, was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Lucas County Jail.

He was the third and final person to be arrested in Oct. 8 homicide.

Right now he is being held in the Lucas County Jail.

Tuesday, he faced a judge for the first time, where his bond was set at $1 million.

