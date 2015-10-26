BBB warns of home refinance scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning of a home refinance scam that could cost you big bucks.



According to the BBB, rumors that interest rates may rise soon have some homeowners looking to refinance their homes.



The BBB says the scam starts with an email, phone call, or flyer about a great deal on refinancing to lower your monthly mortgage. The company may even say they're with the government.



But the catch is the company needs you to pay upfront to lock in a certain rate, sometimes thousands of dollars. Once you pay, that money is long gone.



"We would want people to contact BBB, and we can check out that company for you. Make sure that everything, the company is legitimate. You want to make sure you know where this company is and that in itself, if you don't know where a company is located or how to reach a company that should be a red flag as well," said Kathy Birr, director of dispute resolution at the BBB.



Other red flags include the company pressuring you to make a decision and the company telling you to stop paying your mortgage lender and pay them instead.



The BBB says they have not had any cases in this area yet but are hoping this information can prevent you from being scammed.

