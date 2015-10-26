"The Price is Right Live" is coming back to Toledo

We want you to Come On Down! Tickets are on sale now for The Price Is Right Live™ and we don't want you to miss out!
Mark your calendar: Feb. 17, 2016... that's your chance to win big!
The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” to win.
Playing to near sold-out audiences for nearly nine years, the Price Is Right Live! has given away more than 10 million dollars in cash and prizes and sold more than 1.2 million tickets.
Tickets are already on sale at the Stranahan Theatre. For more information, click the link or call 419-381-8851.
Copyright WTOL 11. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.