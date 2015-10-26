Don't Waste Your Money: Storing credit card info can lead to fraud

Concert or theater tickets are great, except when someone else buys them and bills it to you.

One man’s recent experience should be a warning to anyone with an account at Ticketmaster or Stubhub.

Steve Miliano is a huge Grateful Dead fan. He has dozens of the band’s CDs, a Dead Head sign over his door, and is always on Tickemaster looking for tickets to shows.

But, someone has just pulled a wicked trick on him, purchasing six tickets to the Broadway musical “Wicked” on his account.

“What the (bleep) is this? $895.70. Almost $900? $900,” Miliano said.

An email from Ticketmaster alerted him that he had purchased tickets to this show – a show he’d never even heard of.

Ticketmaster, like a lot of websites, will hold your credit card number for your convenience. The problem is, if someone logs into your account, they can buy tickets in a matter of seconds.

“Once they got into my account, it was easy cause I have two credit cards stored there,” said Miliano.

We checked with Ticketmaster and learned there has been no hack or breach of the site. But, it appears someone grabbed Steve’s log-in credentials and used it “For Good” or for their own good, rather (a reference to a song in “Wicked”).

The question is, how can you protect yourself?

Limit the number of websites where you store your credit card number, never store a debit card number on a website and do not use the same username and password on multiple sites.

Ticketmaster has refunded Steve’s money, but he says for his next long strange concert trip, he won’t keep his card number on the site.

