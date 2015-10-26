Gandee Brothers' dream of inclusion becomes reality with new playground

Hunter and Braden Gandee have turned their dream of inclusion into a reality.

Back in June, Hunter Gandee carried his brother Braden for 57 miles to bring awareness to cerebral palsy.

Now, thanks to the brothers, Douglas Road Elementary in Bedford Township has a new handicap accessible playground.

“It's just a good feeling - that now I can go out and play with my friends,” said Braden.

When Hunter carried his brother Braden to raise awareness, he never dreamed it would garner national attention. But it was that act of community involvement that created the new inclusive playground.

“Every movement starts with a vision. And he certainly had a vision to bring awareness and it's culminated in this,” said Bedford Superintendent Mark Kleinhans.



“Braden's gonna be able to play with his friends. It's not just something for Braden, it's not special equipment that he can use, it's something that he can use with the rest of the school, with his friends, and he's going to have so much fun! They're all going to have a lot of fun playing together,” said Hunter.



The most important feature of the new playground is inclusion. Before Braden was only able to participate in a few things on the playground.



“Recess is the most exciting part of your day in elementary school for most kids and we want Braden to have the same experience,” said Hunter.



That's why the Gandee family came up with the idea of creating an awareness project.



“They wanted to make a difference in the community. That’s what Hunter and Braden wanted and it just took off and became something so much more,” said the boy’s father Sam Gandee.



Now, what started out as a small idea from the Gandee brothers, has turned into a Pirate Shipyard Playground, a theme picked by Braden.



“Basically, I just picked it because it goes with our school mascot,” said Braden.



The brothers say they just wanted to set a good example, not only locally, but nationwide.



“I feel we've done a good job with this playground and we want other schools and other communities to see what we're doing,” said Hunter.



And the Gandee brothers' dad Sam says they couldn't have done it alone.



“I'm really proud! I'm proud of my boys - that they inspired this whole thing to happen,” said Sam.



As far as Braden's favorite part of the playground…



“I could tell you a whole list of my favorites and it would go on for hours,” said Braden.

The playground was made possible through private donations and the support of different organizations and volunteers.

And because it's so accessible, it's now featured on a national online registry for inclusive play.

