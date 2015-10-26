Findlay construction site features pink elevator for breast cancer awareness

A project that started out as a way for an elevator company to set itself apart from the competition, is now raising money for breast cancer. And it’s bringing the color pink to a very unlikely place.



"To have this pink elevator here, on this very manly site, seemed to be just the perfect way to communicate our message," said Mary Westphal, executive director of the Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio foundation.



Metro Elevator Company announced the completion of its first Ride the Pink Elevator campaign in Ohio by giving a check for $5,000 to the Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio foundation. While the project was well-received in the Findlay community, Metro Elevator says the initial goal didn't start out as a fundraiser.



"It started out as a way to differentiate ourselves in the market place,” said Roger Brummett, Metro Elevator Company executive director. “The whole idea of the pink elevator came almost by accident.”



It's an accident that has turned into a nation-wide program that Westphal says is a good way to show breast cancer impacts more than just women.



"We were so excited because thinking about a pink elevator shaft on a construction site… everyone knows that women are touched by breast cancer, but people often times forget that men are touched by breast cancer," Westphal said.



And it's not just a blessing for the Komen foundation – Brummett says it's been a pleasure teaming up for such an important cause.



"What's really exciting is engaging with all the Komen executive directors and their field operations around the country who do a fabulous job of helping us make this work," said Brummett.



Other donors include Republic Services, Newcomer Concrete, Henry Gurtzweiler Inc., Amcrete LLC, Charles Construction and Gilbane Construction.



Brummett says this is just the fourth donation ceremony to date, and Metro Elevator has about 10 more to complete in the next year.

