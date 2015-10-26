McCord Road roundabout creating concerns for

While construction on the new McCord Road roundabout is projected to be completed on time, some local students say they have concerns about some future issues the roundabout may cause.

"Well I know the new roundabout... It's a little confusing to get the hang of right away," said Kolby Rogge, a Springfield High School senior.

Over the weekend, new pavement went down on McCord Road as part of the underpass construction in Holland. It's so new, in fact, that if you drive by, you can see the stencils of where they will be painting directions to help drivers navigate the new roundabout.

But even with the rain causing a slight delay in the project, the road was open and ready to go at 6 a.m. Monday. And it's on track to be completed by November 2016, according to ODOT spokeswoman Teresa Pollock.

While there was a slight question about whether or not it would be finished in time for school Monday, it wasn't the morning commute that had some Springfield High School students concerned about the construction and new roundabout.

"I think there's going to be more accidents," Rogge said. "Not many kids are going through the roundabouts. I have one over by my house, so I'm going through it a lot, but, I don't know, there's already been trouble in the roundabout already."

Rogge says some of his friends had issues adjusting to using the roundabout, especially with the updated two-lane design. And it's caused even more confusion for some. He say the main issue other students are having is getting used to the new traffic flows and the higher traffic volume on surrounding streets like Airport Highway. But like most changes, it's a work in progress.

As for actual accidents and issues of that nature, Holland Police Chief Bob Reed says there hasn't been any accidents since the roundabout open and that they're continuing to monitor during high traffic times to make sure they can troubleshoot any problems that might arise.

