ONLY ON 11: Local musician's van vandalized during daytime gig

A view from the surveillance camera of the suspect

A local Musician is looking for answers after his car was vandalized during a performance.

His tires were slashed and glue was spread all over his windshield.

On Sunday Ted Lange was playing with a Canadian band at the American Legion Hall on Alexis road in Toledo when he came out during an intermission and found his van had been vandalized.

Surveillance cameras were able to capture the crime and the suspect.

"Its just really sad that someone in their who appears to be in their 40s or 50s would do such a childish thing. I'm hoping that someone sees this and the person is held accountable,” Lange said

Ted says his van is imperative for his occupation as a self-employed musician - transportation to and from performances - and he doesn't understand why someone would do this to him. He estimated this crime will cost him at least $100,000 in repairs.

"It was rather surprising. I thought maybe this was some gang thing or some kid screwing around but when I saw the video, my heart really sank,” Lange said.

Lange started his career in music at the age of 14. He was playing a gig with a band from Canada when the crime happened 2 p.m. at the American Legion Hall on Alexis Road.

At this time Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information, call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.