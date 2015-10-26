Police searching for suspects in string of armed robberies around Toledo

Toledo police continue their efforts to stop a string of armed robberies across the city.

There have been five since Saturday, including two that happened Monday morning.

Most of these robberies have been happening at carryouts, but Monday morning, one armed robbery happened in a restaurant in downtown Toledo.

At 7:30 a.m., police say a masked man armed with a gun robbed the Subway restaurant on the corner of Superior and Adams.

Then, ten minutes later, a Stop and Go carryout on Eleanor near Jackman was robbed. Another masked man with a gun got away with cash. But police do not believe the same suspect robbed both locations.

Detectives have been investigating several other cases from weeks past.

Police believe three or four people are committing all these crimes and suspect the reasons are to get quick cash to feed a drug habit.



"These are people partaking in a high risk activity, walking into these stores where they know there are cameras. They know there's people, maybe people with guns," says Lt. Joe Heffernan.



Out of the five new cases this weekend, police did made arrests in two. Gordon Whittington and Jared Maynard have both been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.



Police are urging you to be vigilant. If you see someone who looks suspicious who is possibly casing out a store, has their face covered or a hood pulled over their head, call 911. Crews are prepared to respond to calls like this immediately in order to stop a crime or intervene.



If you have information regarding any of these crimes, call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

