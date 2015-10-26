Flower Hospital gives tour of new behavioral health unit

More resources will soon be available for people in our area dealing with behavioral health issues.

ProMedica's new unit at Flower Hospital will combine medical and surgical care with behavioral health support. Monday, tours of the new facility, which will be the first of its kind in the region, were given.

"It really is unique. It is not a locked unit. It is not a psych safe unit. We will keep patients safe by one-on-one care, if that's what they need," said Elaine Ozarzak, the Administrative Director of Nursing for Flower Hospital.

The unit features intense monitoring of diagnosed conditions and changes that may be a result of medication interactions or other treatment.

“And instead of putting them all over the hospital, we’re going to focus on giving them care by a staff that has been specially trained to handle psychiatric patients and medical-surgical patients. So we’re going to consolidate them all in one area," said Ozarzak.

It will be a 26-bed unit and comes at a time when hospitals have become increasingly busy with psychiatric patients coming in for medical care.

The until will also have a psychiatric social worker that will visit patients and help them if they need any services after their medical condition improves.

