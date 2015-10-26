Call 11 For Action helps Toledo man get a closer parking spot

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

A good parking place is hard to come by if you're attending a big event, but it shouldn't be that hard when you're at home.

For Jim Myers of east Toledo it's a pain, literally, to simply walk up or down the steps.

“Well I have asthma, emphysema, COPD and several mostly upper respiratory ailments. It's hard for me to walk long distances,” Myers said.

He loves living on Spring Grove Avenue and has a nice park right across the street, but parking his truck has become a nightmare. On days where there are football practices at the park, his street would be lined with cars and Jim would have to park at least about a block and a half away from his home.

“I have to stop to catch my breath,” he said, “And sometimes it is unbearable trying to walk.”

In May, Jim applied to the city for a handicapped parking spot right in front of his home. But all summer, he says the city told him again and again

that the handicapped permitting program was "on suspension" and nothing could be done.

That's when Jim decided it was time to Call 11 For Action. The city's division of Transportation said again that the program had been put on hold so they could reevaluate it. They had just reinstated it, but now there was a backlog of requests. They promised to take another look at his case.

The city then denied Jim's request for the parking spot and were removing him from the waiting list. But there was a reason for it.

After pressing the issue further, Transportation commissioner Sherri Frederick said they checked the "Areis" real estate system, which shows

Lucas County property lines, and the driveway next door to Jim’s house is actually his. Neighbors had been using it since he moved in a year and a half ago, not realizing it's actually part of Jim's property.

“I then let my neighbors know that here's the proof, not trying to start anything, but I need the driveway,” Myers said.

He said they realized it's on his land and he needs it more than they do.

Who needs a parking spot in front of their house, when you can park right alongside of it? Myers now only has about 10 feet to walk to get to his truck.

“I feel more secure walking to my truck as far as not having to walk down, because I could fall. It's like, I'm very happy with Channel 11. That's all I would watch is Channel 11…I really appreciate all your work!” He added, “I have a driveway! I never knew it!”

If you can't get a problem solved, you can reach Call 11 For Action at (419) 255-2255. You can also fill out an online form here.

