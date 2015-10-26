One dead after head-on crash in north Toledo

A head-on crash between an SUV and a semi happened in the 500 block of Matzinger in north Toledo has resulted in one death.

The crash happened on Monday, Oct. 26 at 4:14 p.m.

Joshua Cooper, 34, of Toledo was driving an SUV eastbound on Matzinger. Police reported that Cooper veered left of center for unknown reasons and collided head-on with a semi truck.

The truck was driven by Holly Rose, 39, of Perrysburg.

Mr. Cooper was transported to St. Vincent's hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.