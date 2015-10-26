Ohio to help prescribers boost use of drug abuse database

Gov. John Kasich is announcing plans to make it easier for pharmacists and medical professionals who prescribe drugs to tap into an Ohio database meant to prevent abuse of prescription painkillers.

Kasich said Monday that Ohio is making up to $1.5 million available annually for prescribers to integrate their computer systems with a state database that tracks patients' prescribing history.

The state began requiring the use of the database four years ago to prevent so-called doctor shopping, where patients try to obtain drugs from multiple caregivers.

Kasich announced the funding at a Columbus Kroger store. The chain has integrated the database into its pharmacy system at all 226 Ohio stores, boosting the system's use.

Fatal drug overdoses are the leading cause of accidental death in Ohio.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.