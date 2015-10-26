Investigators continue to search for Chelsea Bruck's killer one year after her disappearance

It has been a whole year since 22-year-old Chelsea Bruck went missing after a Halloween party in Frenchtown Township and the community is still asking who killed her.

Detectives are still working hard on the case. They say they've made major progress and are continuing to move forward in their investigation.

Since Bruck went missing, detectives have followed up on 900 tips and conducted around 800 interviews.

Back in April, they recovered Bruck’s Poison Ivy costume at an industrial site in Flat Rock, Michigan. Then, just weeks later, they found her body in Ash Township, Michigan.

They say forensic evidence from both locations are still being tested and they're waiting on results from the state crime lab. They say the process has been tough because as many as 1,200 people were in attendance at that Halloween party.

Detectives would not elaborate on what type of evidence they have, but say it will help them get justice for Chelsea.

“I'm very confident. It's a case that’s open. It is not closed. It is going to continue to be open. We're going to continue to follow the tips, the leads. And with the forensic evidence, I feel comfortable and confident with this investigation,” said

Detectives are still hoping to talk to more people who were at that party. They say they believe the suspect was very familiar with both Flat Rock and Ash Township, Michigan.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, call 734-240-7530. Detectives say you can remain anonymous.

