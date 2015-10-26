Ohio gas prices down to start work week

People say they can now fill up with pocket change, instead of reaching for the credit card.

Ohio motorists continue to see lower prices at the gas pumps as the week begins.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Ohio was about $2.14 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's 16 cents less than a week ago, and about 7 cents less compared with what motorists were paying last month at this time.

A year ago at this time, the state average was $2.95 for regular fuel.

Monday's national average for regular fuel was $2.20, down about six cents from a week ago. The national average was $3.05 at this time a year ago.

