Scary pancakes return to haunt IHOP in time for Halloween

Scary Face Pancakes return to the Just for Kids menu through Oct. 30 at participating IHOP restaurants.

Kids 12 and under can enjoy them for free on the last day of the promotion between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. - one day shy of Halloween.

Each order of frighteningly delicious Scary Face Pancakes comes with one fluffy, oversized buttermilk pancake, topped with a bright whipped topping smile, eyes, and a strawberry for a nose. Young guests also get two mini Oreos® and eight pieces of sweet candy corn to use to decorate their Scary Face Pancake at the table.

These treats, as all items on the Just For Kids menu, are under 600 calories.

