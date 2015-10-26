Local teen has Nashville dreams

A teenager from the Bowling Green area, Connor Rose is living out his music dream in Nashville, TN.

At the young age of 19, he lives in the Music City and is constantly working to progress his music. A typical day includes honing his craft of songwriting, vocal performance, and guitar.

Connor is approaching his one year anniversary in Nashville and has written songs with major songwriters and producers since his move in 2014. He is also credited with many songs heard today and is working on a sophomore release to follow his first EP, “The End of Tonight."

The development of his unique style is the result of generations of musical influence.

Growing up in a talented musical family, Connor was always surrounded by different forms of music. His father is a bass guitarist and provides the backup vocals for his band.

His first foray into learning an instrument himself came at the age of 13, when he began playing the mandolin. Later, he bought his first guitar - a Fender Telecaster - which he still plays today.



Once he realized making music was his main goal, he began to showcase his talent in various venues across NW OH and Nashville, TN. He was quickly recognized for his unique vocal and entertaining style and engages with fans in person and through social media frequently before and after shows.

Connor has opened for mainstream country artists like “LoneStar” and “Gretchen Wilson." He has also performed on national television through the Shotgun Red Variety Show, which airs on the RFD TV Network, and played gigs on The General Jackson Showboat in Nashville.



He is excited to reconnect with his fans throughout Ohio and perform his newest originals from Nashville.

