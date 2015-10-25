Senator Rob Portman opens campaign office in Toledo

Republican Senator Rob Portman is making a push across Ohio more than a year before he faces re-election in one of the nation's most closely watched races.



He's opening up campaign offices across the state, including in Toledo.



Portman was in Toledo on Sunday, opening his newest office on Sylvania Ave. in West Toledo.



Portman spent the weekend traveling across Ohio, letting voters know what he stands for.

Portman’s main challenger is former Ohio governor Ted Strickland who leads Portman in a recent BGSU poll.

Portman seeks to highlight the differences between where Ohio is now and where it was when Strickland left office.

“Now we’re 8th in the country in job creation. Our unemployment is below the national average. We brought back all those jobs,” said Portman. “So I think that’s what we need to focus on; how do you get people back to work with good wages, good benefits.”

Democrats are targeting Ohio as a pickup state in the Republican controlled senate.

