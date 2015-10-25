Sunken ship leaking petroleum discovered in Lake Erie; impact discussed at conference

The National Museum of the Great Lakes along with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the United States Coast Guard held a press conference on Sunday, Oct. 25 regarding the discovery of a sunken ship lost in Lake Erie in 1937.

The ship, Argo, is a tanker barge that carried 100,000 gallons of crude oil, according to reports. Argo poses an environmental threat because of the amount of petroleum it carried on board. The Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, Office of Response and Restoration listed it as the “greatest potential environmental threat by shipwreck on the Great Lakes should her structural integrity fail and her cargo petroleum escape into the lake.”

The MSO Toledo says there is a misconception about the cargo aboard the barge which sank in 1937. During the news conference it was referred to as Crude Oil-light which is descriptive of a type of petroleum product from that time period - a solvent similar to a paint thinner. It does not create the same environmental problems that a heavier crude oil can cause however, it is still important for the barrels to be removed quickly.

Argo was located on Aug. 28, 2015 by the Cleveland Underwater Explorers who were operating under an agreement with the NMGL. CLUE discovered the ship during an annual shipwreck search program and the two groups working together have discovered many more shipwrecks in Lake Erie including the Anthony Wayne, the Plymouth, and the Cortland, and the Riverside. Tom Kowalczk of CLUE used side scan sonar technology in their recent discovery.

According to a statement from the NMGL, Kowalczk and another member of CLUE, David VanZandt, conducted a preliminary survey of the wreck noting ship typology, ship dimensions, and the presence of equipment known to be on the barge.

They also verified the presence of petroleum escaping to the surface of the lake and contacted the USCG to convey the potential threat.

Christopher Gillcrest, Executive Director of NMGL emphasized the importance of this discovery and attributed the quick response time to a favorable partnership between all groups involved. He also cited the importance of discovering the Argo now as a great benefit to the health of Lake Erie, but also for the museum.

“This discovery for the museum allows the museum to look forward and actively participate in something here and now instead of something that has been in the past,” said Gillcrest.

Jim Paskert, Chief Researcher for CLUE remarked the ship was not even licensed for open waters and was filled to eighty-one percent capacity on its trip through Lake Erie to New Jersey when it encountered heavy weather.

Paskert also said he was proud of the way two government groups worked together so efficiently and to know that when CLUE informed the USCG of their “happenstance” discovery, a plan had already been in place addressing how to handle it from two years prior.

“The speed at which NOAA, the United States Coast Guard and other agencies have reacted to the discovery of the Argo is remarkable. When so many people have little faith that a government can be effective, efficient and timely, the Argo experience proves the opposite,” said Paskert. “This collaboration between government and the not for profit sector is a powerful example of the success that can be achieved for the benefit of hundreds of thousands of people whose health and livelihood depend on Lake Erie.”

The US Coast Guard Marine Safety Office in Toledo says the Marine Salvage Company hired to Check out the Barge Argo is setting up Monday, Oct. 26 with plans for divers to dive on the wreck the following day.

The dive will last into the afternoon, but there will be a pause lasting through Thursday, Oct. 29 due to weather conditions resulting from hurricane Patricia.

