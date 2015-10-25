Suspect arrested for Berdan Ave. robbery

Surveillance tape from the robbery at an In and Out Mart on Berdan Avenue

A suspect was arrested in the aggravated robbery incident that happened at 1001 Berdan Avenue on Saturday.

Police responded to an anonymous tip from someone who contacted the Crime Stopper hotline and found Jared Maynard at a duplex on 301st Street.

Maynard admitted to the robbery of a west Toledo carryout store on Oct. 24 before he was taken into custody on Oct. 25 around 7 a.m.

Maynard is charged with aggravated robbery and will be in court Friday morning.

Related: Armed robbery suspect on the run after west Toledo robbery

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.