Colorado theater shooter assaulted behind bars

Colorado theater shooter James Holmes has been assaulted in prison.



Officials say another inmate lunged at him and took a few swings while Holmes was being escorted through a hallway.

Holmes was not injured.

The inmate accused of attacking him will be disciplined inside the prison.

James Holmes was sentenced to life in prison for killing 12 people at a movie theater in 2012.

